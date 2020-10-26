UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Armenia Ready To Abide By New Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Armenia Ready to Abide by New Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says his country is ready to adhere to the new humanitarian ceasefire that came into force early on Monday.

"As was agreed yesterday in Washington under US mediation, the Armenian side will adhere to the full ceasefire starting 08:00," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook on Monday morning.

The US State Department announced on Sunday that a new humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was going to enter into force at 8:00 a.

m. local time (4:00 GMT) on October 26.

The president of the self-proclaimed republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh), Arayik Harutyunyan, said Stepanakert was ready to adhere to the new ceasefire deal, reached with the mediation of the United States and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which reaffirms the parties' commitments to implement the truce agreed upon on October 10 and 17 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Washington Facebook Stepanakert Minsk Vladimir Putin United States October Sunday

Recent Stories

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

10 hours ago

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeti ..

10 hours ago

Obaid Al Tayer chairs 112th meeting of GCC Financi ..

10 hours ago

&#039;Peace and coexistence remain strategic goals ..

11 hours ago

Khabib Nurmagomedov&#039;s emotional retirement ma ..

11 hours ago

29th October announced public holiday for private ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.