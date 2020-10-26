Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Armenia Ready to Abide by New Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says his country is ready to adhere to the new humanitarian ceasefire that came into force early on Monday.

"As was agreed yesterday in Washington under US mediation, the Armenian side will adhere to the full ceasefire starting 08:00," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook on Monday morning.

The US State Department announced on Sunday that a new humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was going to enter into force at 8:00 a.

m. local time (4:00 GMT) on October 26.

The president of the self-proclaimed republic of Artsakh (Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh), Arayik Harutyunyan, said Stepanakert was ready to adhere to the new ceasefire deal, reached with the mediation of the United States and with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, which reaffirms the parties' commitments to implement the truce agreed upon on October 10 and 17 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.