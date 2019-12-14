UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Pays Respect At Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Prime Minister pays respect at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday paid respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered nawafil prayers

MADINA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) , Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday paid respect at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) and offered nawafil prayers.

According to PM Office media wing, afterwards, the prime minister would depart to Riyadh for his official engagements.

Earlier, the prime minister had arrived Saudi Arabia on his one-day official visit. Foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood was also included in the delegation.

Upon his arrival at the Royal Terminal, Deputy Governor of Madina, Waheeb Al-Sahli and Pakistan Consul General in Jeddah Khalid Majeed warmly received him.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Governor Jeddah Riyadh Visit Saudi Arabia Media

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives MD, President and CEO o ..

1 minute ago

Govt updating technical education: Minister

23 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive inaugurated

23 minutes ago

Ex-Sudanese President to Serve Sentence in 'Social ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister arrives in Riyadh to meet Saudi lea ..

23 minutes ago

Uplift of backward areas among priorities of gover ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.