Prime Minister Sanchez Says Spain Set Toughest Quarantine Measures In Europe

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 04:50 AM

Prime Minister Sanchez Says Spain Set Toughest Quarantine Measures in Europe

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Spain has put in place the toughest quarantine measures of all European countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday.

"We have taken undoubtedly the toughest and most stringent measures in Europe and some of the toughest in the world," Sanchez said in a public address.

After acknowledging that Spain is among the countries affected by the coronavirus the most, he warned about the number of cases likely to increase in the coming days.

"Very difficult days are coming, and we must prepare ourselves from the psychological and emotional points of view," he said. "We should be very strong by the end of next week."

Sanchez further cited leaders of the neighboring countries as saying that the current situation was the most difficult since World War 2. "Perhaps, they are right," he noted.

He said in Spain, only the oldest generations, who have survived the Civil War and post-war years, remember something as difficult as the presently unfolding situation.

Never have the younger generations ever experienced anything of kind in their lifetime, he said.

"These circumstances test us, both as a society and in terms of each individual person. These circumstances actually show what we are made of. When this is over - and it will be over and very soon - we will know that we were sincere and courageous," Sanchez said.

Spain, with close to 25,000 verified cases and 1,326 fatalities, is currently the second largest hotbed of infection in Europe after Italy (with over 53,000 cases, including 4,825 fatalities). The Spanish government has declared a 15-day quarantine on March 14, with doctors expecting the number of cases to peak next week and then stabilize, paving the way for a gradual decrease thanks to the quarantine.

