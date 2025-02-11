Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Meeting With President Of Sri Lanka
Ijaz Ahmad Published February 11, 2025 | 09:33 PM
Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11 Fabruary, 2025) :
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with the President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, today. The meeting took place on the margins of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
This was the first in-person interaction between the two leaders.
Recalling the historical linkages between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the two leaders agreed to build on the existing goodwill between the two countries.
Both sides discussed key aspects of the bilateral relations, especially in the areas of trade, defense and security, education, religious tourism and sports.
They agreed to increasing high-level exchanges, and exploring new opportunities for enhanced cooperation.
The President of Sri Lanka appreciated the cordial and time tested relations between the two brotherly countries.
He shared his fond memories of the 1996 cricket world cup final that was held in Lahore.
Regional and multilateral affairs, including reinvigoration of SAARC, were also discussed during the meeting.
