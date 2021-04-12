Prime Minister Suga Denies Onset of 4th Wave of COVID-19 in Japan

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga refuted on Monday speculation that the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic had begun in the country as some parts of Japan, including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto prefectures, have seen a spike in infections.

Concerns over a new wave of the pandemic have been growing since March when the authorities fully lifted a second coronavirus-related state of emergency.

"The situation has not reached the level of a big wave across the country," Suga said during his address at the parliament, according to Japanese Kyodo news agency.

The statement came as Japan started on Monday the mass vaccination of the elderly who comprise around 29 percent of the 126-million population.

Additionally, to curb the surge in infections, the prefectures of Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto stepped up their responses to the pandemic, introducing the so-called quasi-state of emergency ” bars and restaurants have to close by 8 p.m. local time and the maximum number of attendees at events is limited to 5,000. The authorities have also asked citizens not to go out unless urgently needed, as well as to refrain from traveling to other prefectures. The measures will be in force for about a month.

Since the outbreak last year, Japan has confirmed more than 507,600 cases of the coronavirus decease, including 9,422 fatalities.