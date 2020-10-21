UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Suga Praises Japan-ASEAN Cooperation During Trip To Indonesia

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:59 PM

Prime Minister Suga Praises Japan-ASEAN Cooperation During Trip to Indonesia

Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are "old friends" that aim to promote the rule of law and economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday during his visit to Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are "old friends" that aim to promote the rule of law and economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday during his visit to Indonesia.

"[Japan and ASEAN will] form the foundation for economic prosperity in the region," Suga said at a press conference in Jakarta, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Prior to his trip to Indonesia, Suga visited Vietnam, another member of the ASEAN. Kyodo's report suggests that Tokyo is seeking to counter Beijing's growing influence in the region.

During the Wednesday press conference, the Japanese prime minister said that Tokyo would oppose any moves that "go against the rule of law" in the South China Sea in light of tensions between Beijing and its regional neighbors over the control of resource-rich waters. He added that Japan was "watching the situation with concern."

The prime minister reiterated that Tokyo would continue to assist ASEAN countries to increase their surveillance capabilities.

The ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand China Visit Beijing Jakarta Tokyo Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Japan Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Asia

Recent Stories

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

5 minutes ago

Thailand welcomes first tourists since March

25 seconds ago

Country is heading towards development and prosper ..

26 seconds ago

Tanzara Art Gallery to hold painting exhibition

28 seconds ago

Chief Secretary takes notice of explosion in Gulsh ..

4 minutes ago

Effective anti-COVID-19 SOPs in place for inbound ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.