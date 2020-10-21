Prime Minister Suga Praises Japan-ASEAN Cooperation During Trip to Indonesia

Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are "old friends" that aim to promote the rule of law and economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday during his visit to Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are "old friends" that aim to promote the rule of law and economic growth in the Indo-Pacific region, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday during his visit to Indonesia.

"[Japan and ASEAN will] form the foundation for economic prosperity in the region," Suga said at a press conference in Jakarta, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

Prior to his trip to Indonesia, Suga visited Vietnam, another member of the ASEAN. Kyodo's report suggests that Tokyo is seeking to counter Beijing's growing influence in the region.

During the Wednesday press conference, the Japanese prime minister said that Tokyo would oppose any moves that "go against the rule of law" in the South China Sea in light of tensions between Beijing and its regional neighbors over the control of resource-rich waters. He added that Japan was "watching the situation with concern."

The prime minister reiterated that Tokyo would continue to assist ASEAN countries to increase their surveillance capabilities.

The ASEAN member states include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.