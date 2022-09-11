Prime Minister Truss Holds First Phone Talks With Macron - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2022) British Prime Minister Liz Truss has held her first phone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing the global energy crisis, Downing Street informs.

"The Prime Minister spoke to President Macron of France this afternoon," a Saturday Downing Street statement says, adding that "President Macron expressed his deepest condolences on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Truss thanked Macron for his words and the two leaders also discussed security, defense and strategic issues.

"The leaders agreed on the value of a strong UK-France relationship as we work together to tackle the energy crisis," Downing Street said, adding that Truss and Macron "looked forward to meeting soon to discuss these issues.

"

On Friday, King Charles III, who took the British throne after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, held his first audience with newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace.

On Thursday, Truss announced a new energy price guarantee that freezes average energy bills for British residents at 2,500 Pounds ($2,870) for the next two years.