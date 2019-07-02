UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister Voices Optimism For A Sound, Stable Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Prime Minister voices optimism for a sound, stable economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday while criticizing the previous rulers for the country's economic woes with ever increasing gnawing gap in the fiscal and current account deficits, vowed to streamline the economy by enforcing strict financial discipline through relevant laws and legislation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday while criticizing the previous rulers for the country's economic woes with ever increasing gnawing gap in the fiscal and current account deficits, vowed to streamline the economy by enforcing strict financial discipline through relevant laws and legislation.

The prime minister, in an ARY News programme, said a country's economy was judged globally on the basis of fiscal and current account deficits. The same criterion was being applied by the international donor agencies.

He said his government inherited about 19.5 billion dollar deficit which caused huge pressure on the rupee. Total 14 billion dollars commercial loan was obtained by the previous government to keep the value of rupee afloat in the market thus bringing the country at the verge of default.

"They used the country's foreign exchange reserves to keep a check on the value of rupee. About 7 billion dollars from the foreign reserves were spent by the previous government in a single year," he added.

The prime minister said the timely assistance from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, China and Qatar had helped Pakistan greatly in easing the financial pressure and improved the foreign payments.

He said without their timely support, the payment of foreign loans could not have been made possible. The government was able to pay back about 10 billion dollars loans, he added.

The prime minister said the pressure on rupee would be further eased in the month of July because it was also linked with the outflows or inter-banks mechanism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Exchange Dollar China Qatar Same Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates July Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Govt fully committed to facilitate investors, busi ..

1 minute ago

Maria Wasti for art academies

29 minutes ago

Opposition not to be able to develop consensus on ..

29 minutes ago

UN Views Myanmar 2020 Election as Opportunity to E ..

29 minutes ago

Russia, UN Voice Concerns Over Negative Impact of ..

29 minutes ago

IGP orders elaborate security measures in Islamaba ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.