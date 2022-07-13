Prime Minister Wickremesinghe Appointed as Acting President in Sri Lanka - Speaker

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeiwardana on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ranil Wickremesinghe as an acting president, which was signed by the outgoing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"I was informed that under article 37 (1) of the Constitution, as His Excellency the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is away from the country, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed to cover the duties and function of that position," Abeiwardana sado. as quoted as saying by the Adaderana news portal.

Sri Lankan law allows the appointment of an acting president in the absence of the president in country.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Sri Lankan president has arrived at the Velana International Airport located nearby the Maldivian capital of Male after fleeing his county.