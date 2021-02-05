Prime Ministers of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Bilateral Economic Cooperation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ulukbek Maripov discussed bilateral trade and economic relations during a meeting in Almaty, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his Kyrgyz counterpart, Ulukbek Maripov discussed bilateral trade and economic relations during a meeting in Almaty, the press service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

"Pashinyan and Maripov exchanged views on the development of trade and economic cooperation," the statement said.

The sides exchanged information on measures to combat the coronavirus infection and agreed to enhance their mutual contacts in parallel with the stabilization of the epidemic situation.