Prime Ministers Of EAEU Countries To Meet In Yerevan In October - Armenia's Pashinyan

Prime Ministers of EAEU Countries to Meet in Yerevan in October - Armenia's Pashinyan

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The next meeting of prime ministers of countries-members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will take place in October in Yerevan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.

On Thursday, Pashinyan arrived to Belarus for a two-day working visit to participate in the expanded meeting of the EAEU's intergovernmental council in Minsk on Friday. The prime minister's Minsk trip takes place amid escalated border tensions between Yerevan and Baku, and Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will take up Pashinyan's duties during his absence in the country.

"I would like to remind you that Armenia has expressed its readiness to host the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan. I am glad that we have already made a decision on this matter. So I am waiting for all of you in Yerevan in October," Pashinyan said during the Minsk meeting.

The EAEU is an international integrative economic alliance, uniting Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Belarus holds chairmanship over the EAEU this year.

