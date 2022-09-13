Prime Ministers of Greece, North Macedonia Discuss Joint Energy Projects

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has received his North Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski to discuss the energy crisis and connection of energy infrastructures of the two countries, the press service of Greece's prime minister said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has received his North Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski to discuss the energy crisis and connection of energy infrastructures of the two countries, the press service of Greece's prime minister said on Tuesday.

"I believe it is in our common interest that Greek companies invest in North Macedonia to connect our infrastructures so that it strengthens energy ties between our countries," Mitsotakis said, adding that Greece was ready to support North Macedonia in these difficult times.

The project of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Alexandroupolis is among other joint initiatives between the two countries, which were discussed at the meeting, as North Macedonia decided to join the project recently, according to Kovacevski.

The North Macedonian prime minister said his country was quite prepared for the winter and also interested in further Greek investments in the energy sector, as well as its raw material exports to North Macedonia especially during the upcoming winter period.

Kovacevski also noted that the country was considering building a new connection line with Greece, as it could help North Macedonia diversify its energy imports, which is supported by Greek investors.

The two prime ministers also touched upon other issues, including bilateral relations, as well as North Macedonia's efforts to further integrate into the EU.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend in large part due to the COVID-19 restrictive measures. After the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and the imposition of comprehensive sanctions against Russia by the collective West, energy prices have increased, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.