Prime Ministers of India, Japan Discuss Regional Developments at G7 Summit - Ministry

HIROSHIMA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have met at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, discussing regional issues, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs informs.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with H.E Mr. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, on 20 May 2023 on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima," the ministry said in a Saturday statement adding that this "was their second meeting in 2023, following the visit of Prime Minister Kishida to India in March this year."

The leaders discussed their respective G-20 and G-7 presidencies, as well as ways to further strengthen the bilateral Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

"The two leaders exchanged views on contemporary regional developments. They also discussed deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the Indian foreign ministry said, adding that "Combating terrorism and reform of the United Nations was also discussed."

The G7 Summit is being held in Hiroshima from May 19-21 and focuses on the Ukrainian conflict, economic security, green investments, and developments in the Indo-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands have been invited to participate in the G7 Summit as well as the heads of seven international organizations, including the United Nations, the World Bank, and the World Health Organization (WHO).