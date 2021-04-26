UrduPoint.com
Prime Ministers Of India, Japan Discuss Situation With COVID-19 - New Delhi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 09:05 PM

Prime Ministers of India, Japan Discuss Situation With COVID-19 - New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the pandemic on a phonecall with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshihide Suga, with both officials stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation to deal with the health crisis, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the pandemic on a phonecall with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshihide Suga, with both officials stressing the importance of bilateral cooperation to deal with the health crisis, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

"The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in the respective country and exchanged views on various regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic. They highlighted the importance of close India-Japan cooperation to overcome these challenges, such as by working together to create resilient, diversified and trustworthy supply chains, ensuring reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and developing new partnerships in manufacturing and skill development," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi and Suga welcomed the support each country provides to their citizens amid the pandemic, while the Indian prime minister also thanked his Japanese colleague for the assistance rendered to New Delhi by Tokyo in its fight against the disease. Modi also wished to receive Suga in India as soon as circumstances allow.

With 17.3 million cases, India comes in second after the US in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections. India's COVID-19 tally has been increasing rapidly since mid-February, continually setting daily records in new cases.

Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany have already offered their support to New Delhi in handling the situation. Russia is reported to have offered to supply medical oxygen and antiviral medication Remdesivir.

