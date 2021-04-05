UrduPoint.com
Prime Ministers Of Libya, Greece, Italy To Meet In Tripoli On April 6 - Source

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with his Libyan and Italian counterparts in Tripoli on Tuesday during his planned visit to the country, a source familiar with the prime minister's schedule told Sputnik.

Mitsotakis and Italian Prime Minster Mario Draghi are visiting Tripoli at the same time.

On Friday, the Greek government announced that Mitsotakis will meet with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah to discuss restoring relations between Athens and Tripoli and persuade Libya to annul the Turkish-Libyan memorandum on the delimitation of maritime zones.

The memorandum on maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea was signed on November 27, 2019, between Ankara and the internationally recognized Libyan government in Tripoli.

This decision caused a strong backlash from Greece that perceived the memorandum as infringing upon its sovereignty.

As the issue escalated, the Libyan ambassador to Athens, Mohamed al-Menfi, was declared persona non grata by Greece and given 72 hours to leave the country. In February 2021, Menfi was elected as new head of the Presidential Council of the Libyan interim government at the Swiss-hosted Libya Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF). The new authorities will be in charge of the country until a national general election scheduled for December 24.

The Greek embassy has been expected to resume work in Libya in preparation for the upcoming visit and further strengthening of bilateral ties.

