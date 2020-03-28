UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Ministers Of Russia, Armenia Mark Importance Of Keeping Trade Up - Russian Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Prime Ministers of Russia, Armenia Mark Importance of Keeping Trade Up - Russian Gov't

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, in which they discussed COVID-19 and endorsed maintaining the bilateral trade flows at full scale, the Russian cabinet said in a statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, in which they discussed COVID-19 and endorsed maintaining the bilateral trade flows at full scale, the Russian cabinet said in a statement on Saturday.

"The heads of government have discussed the measures taken to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus infection," the statement read.

The Russian government said Mishustin and Pashinyan had also discussed issues pertaining to the bilateral trade and "noted the importance of preserving the full volume of commodity flows between Russia and Armenia."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Armenia Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Ta’awon Al Haq 12&#039; military drills co ..

11 minutes ago

Rosneft Ceases Activities in Venezuela, Sells Asse ..

1 minute ago

Europe's virus toll surges but Wuhan cautiously re ..

1 minute ago

Taliban Reject Afghan Government's Negotiation Tea ..

1 minute ago

PDMA Sindh dispatched over 1 lac KN-95 masks donat ..

1 minute ago

HR organizations should support govt in fight agai ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.