MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has held a phone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan, in which they discussed COVID-19 and endorsed maintaining the bilateral trade flows at full scale, the Russian cabinet said in a statement on Saturday.

"The heads of government have discussed the measures taken to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus infection," the statement read.

The Russian government said Mishustin and Pashinyan had also discussed issues pertaining to the bilateral trade and "noted the importance of preserving the full volume of commodity flows between Russia and Armenia."