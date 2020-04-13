UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Ministers Of Russia, Belarus Discuss Energy, Fight Against Coronavirus - Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:04 PM

Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus Discuss Energy, Fight Against Coronavirus - Cabinet

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday spoke to his Belarusian counterpart, Sergey Rumas, about the fight against the coronavirus and cooperation on the economy and energy, the Russian cabinet said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday spoke to his Belarusian counterpart, Sergey Rumas, about the fight against the coronavirus and cooperation on the economy and energy, the Russian cabinet said.

"On April 13, the head of the government, Mikhail Mishustin, had a phone conversation with Belarusian prime minister Rumas. The government leaders discussed coordination on the fight against the coronavirus infection," the cabinet said in a statement.

Mishustin and Rumas discussed the cooperation on the economy and trade as well as energy in bilateral ties and within the Eurasian Economic Union.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia April Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

April pensions to be paid on Monday: GPSSA

20 minutes ago

Turkish Interior Minister Promises to Fix Mistakes ..

33 seconds ago

Coronavirus: Online portal launched to welcome exp ..

35 seconds ago

20 gamblers arrested in Attock

36 seconds ago

Situation With COVID-19 in Russia Deteriorating Da ..

38 seconds ago

Putin, Indonesian President Discuss Fight Against ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.