Prime Ministers of Russia, Belarus Discuss Energy, Fight Against Coronavirus - Cabinet

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday spoke to his Belarusian counterpart, Sergey Rumas, about the fight against the coronavirus and cooperation on the economy and energy, the Russian cabinet said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday spoke to his Belarusian counterpart, Sergey Rumas, about the fight against the coronavirus and cooperation on the economy and energy, the Russian cabinet said.

"On April 13, the head of the government, Mikhail Mishustin, had a phone conversation with Belarusian prime minister Rumas. The government leaders discussed coordination on the fight against the coronavirus infection," the cabinet said in a statement.

Mishustin and Rumas discussed the cooperation on the economy and trade as well as energy in bilateral ties and within the Eurasian Economic Union.