Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin have discussed, in a phone conversation, the schedule of the upcoming bilateral meetings and events within integrative bodies, the Belarusian government said on Friday.

"At the initiative of the Belarusian side, a phone conversation has been held between the prime minister of the Republic of Belarus, Romand Golovchenko, and the head of the Russian Federation's government, Mikhail Mishustin," the Belarusian government said in a statement.

Golovchenko and Mishustin have discussed "the schedule of the upcoming bilateral meetings and events planned within integrative bodies," the Belarusian government added.

