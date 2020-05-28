Prime Ministers of Russia, Uzbekistan Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation - Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulla Aripov, held a telephone conversation on Thursday during which the sides discussed a wide range of current issues in bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as the fields of science and technology, the Russian government's press service said.

"The prime ministers discussed a range of issues of Russian-Uzbek cooperation in the trade, economic, scientific and technical fields, and also exchanged views on the upcoming May 29, 2020 meeting of the CIS [Commonwealth of Independent States] Council of Heads of Government [in a video conference format]," the statement read.

Mishustin and Aripov also discussed the schedule of bilateral and multilateral contacts.

The Russian prime minister said on Wednesday that the CIS Council of Heads of Government would focus on current issues of economic cooperation within the commonwealth, as well as the fight against the coronavirus.

Following the meeting, the adoption of joint documents on the development of cooperation in the fields of transport, energy, education, culture, youth policy, physical education and sports is envisaged.