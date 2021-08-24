UrduPoint.com

Prime Ministers Of Ukraine, Romania Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation- Ukrainian Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:00 AM

Prime Ministers of Ukraine, Romania Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation- Ukrainian Cabinet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Romanian counterpart Florin Citu discussed trade and economic cooperation and the development of border infrastructure at a Kiev meeting, the Ukrainian government said in a statement.

"Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu, during a meeting on August 23, discussed the intensification of trade and economic cooperation and the development of border infrastructure," the statement said.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, one of the main joint infrastructure projects of Ukraine and Romania today is the construction of a new bridge over the Tisza River and a checkpoint.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Kiev Romania August Border Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

5 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

5 hours ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.