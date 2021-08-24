Prime Ministers of Ukraine, Romania Discuss Trade, Economic Cooperation- Ukrainian Cabinet

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Romanian counterpart Florin Citu discussed trade and economic cooperation and the development of border infrastructure at a Kiev meeting, the Ukrainian government said in a statement.

"Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu, during a meeting on August 23, discussed the intensification of trade and economic cooperation and the development of border infrastructure," the statement said.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, one of the main joint infrastructure projects of Ukraine and Romania today is the construction of a new bridge over the Tisza River and a checkpoint.