UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Primorye-2 Transport Corridor's Cargo Traffic From China Up 65% In 2020 - Russian Railways

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Primorye-2 Transport Corridor's Cargo Traffic From China Up 65% in 2020 - Russian Railways

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Cargo traffic via the Primorye-2 international transport corridor from China to Russia's Far Eastern port of Zarubino grew by nearly 65 percent year-on-year in January-April, despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Russia's Far Eastern Railway said on Monday.

"Over the four months of 2020, the volume of transit traffic via the Primorye-2 international transport corridor from China amounted to 6,100 tonnes (+64.8 percent compared to the same period in 2019). The main cargo items are food and copper. Transit cargo traffic to China (the main item is iron ore) totaled 9,800 tonnes," the railway said.

It noted that the traffic remained stable despite the "unfavorable epidemiological situation.

"

Since early May, over 1,500 tonnes of cargo have already arrived from China in seaports, while more than 2,200 tonnes have been sent in the opposite direction.

The transport corridors, called Primorye-1 and Primorye-2, were launched in August 2018. Primorye-2 is intended for cargo transportation between China and Russia, as well as between Korea and Japan.

Both corridors pass through the free port of Vladivostok, where checkpoints are running round the clock and all procedures are simplified. The potential cargo flow via these corridors is estimated at about 45 million tonnes per year.

Related Topics

Russia China Traffic Vladivostok Same Japan May August 2018 2019 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

13 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

14 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

15 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.