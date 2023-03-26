UrduPoint.com

Primorye Delegation Flies To China To Strengthen Cross-border Cooperation - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Primorye Delegation Flies to China to Strengthen Cross-border Cooperation - Governor

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) An official delegation of Russia's Primorsky Territory headed off to China on the first regular flight from Russia's Vladivostok to the Chinese city of Harbin since the beginning of 2020, Primorsky Territory Governor Oleg Kozhemyako said.

On Sunday, Russia's Aurora Airlines resumed international flights from Vladivostok to Harbin, suspended at the start of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our trip ... will provide an opportunity to establish relations directly with the border provinces of Jilin, Heilongjiang, building up trade relations, tourist exchanges," Kozhemyako told journalists before the departure of the Primorye delegation from Vladivostok.

He emphasized that the Russian delegation's visit to China will give an opportunity to expand cross-border cooperation between Primorsky Territory and Chinese border provinces, including in the tourism and business spheres.

According to Aurora Airlines, there will now be three Vladivostok - Harbin flights each week. Flights between Vladivostok and Beijing are expected to resume starting from March 28.

