Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal of sports signs MoU on Sports-related Issues with his Serbian Counterpart

Riyadh, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, signed here on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding on sports-related issues with the Minister of Sports of the Republic of Serbia, Zoran Gajic, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

The MoU aims to enhance joint cooperation between the two parties in many fields related to sports affairs.

It also aims at exchanging programs between the relevant institutions and bodies in both countries, exchanging documents, audiovisual and library materials, and experiences related to sports, in addition to cooperation in the field of training sports cadres.

The MoU stipulates enhancing coordination between the two parties to benefit from the capabilities of sports coaches in various sports specialties and the exchange of organizing sports training camps between the two sides, through the sports bodies and institutions and the Olympic and Paralympic committees.