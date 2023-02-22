UrduPoint.com

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Of Sports Signs MoU On Sports-related Issues With His Serbian Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal of sports signs MoU on Sports-related Issues with his Serbian Counterpart

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, signed here on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding on sports-related issues with the Minister of Sports of the Republic of Serbia, Zoran Gajic, currently on a visit to the Kingdom

Riyadh, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, signed here on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding on sports-related issues with the Minister of Sports of the Republic of Serbia, Zoran Gajic, currently on a visit to the Kingdom.

The MoU aims to enhance joint cooperation between the two parties in many fields related to sports affairs.

It also aims at exchanging programs between the relevant institutions and bodies in both countries, exchanging documents, audiovisual and library materials, and experiences related to sports, in addition to cooperation in the field of training sports cadres.

The MoU stipulates enhancing coordination between the two parties to benefit from the capabilities of sports coaches in various sports specialties and the exchange of organizing sports training camps between the two sides, through the sports bodies and institutions and the Olympic and Paralympic committees.

Related Topics

Sports Exchange Visit Serbia Olympics From

Recent Stories

Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehb ..

Cabinet members won’t take salary, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

9 seconds ago
 US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic develo ..

US lauds Pakistan’s policies for economic development

19 minutes ago
 Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fa ..

Iran Has "Plan B" in Case Negotiations on JCPOA Fail - Foreign Minister

9 minutes ago
 PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to leas ..

PTI's court arrest drive badly flopped due to least interest by people: Special ..

9 minutes ago
 SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vege ..

SAU starts research on indigenous, non-native vegetables species

9 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for sch ..

Islamabad Police hold Road Safety Workshop for school students

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.