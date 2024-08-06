Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Meets Vice President Of The International Olympic Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, met with the Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, Juan Antonio Samaranch, at the official headquarters of the Saudi delegation participating in the 33rd Summer Olympic Games Paris 2024.
The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Saudi Olympic Committee and its international counterpart and on discussing the latest developments in the current Olympic Games.
