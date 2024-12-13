Prince Abdullah bin Fahd Crowns Italian Gaudiano as champion of Saudi Equestrian Cup

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation (SAEF) chairman of the board of directors Prince Abdullah bin Fahd crowned Italian rider Emanuele Gaudiano as the champion of the SAEF Cup on Friday in Riyadh.

The event marked the first day of the second week of the Jump Saudi international showjumping championship, organized by the SAEF-owned Saudi Equestrian Events Company (SEEc).

The competition features 116 riders from 24 countries. Ranked 39th globally in the international equestrian rankings, Gaudiano clinched the SAEF Cup in the fourth round of the five-star category (jump height: 1.50 meters), completing the round in a time of 61.26 seconds.