Prince Abdulrahman Bin Mosaad Participates In 'A Read Into Civilization Changes' Session At Saudi Media Forum

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Prince Abdulrahman bin Mosaad participates in 'A Read into Civilization Changes' session at saudi media forum

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Prince Abdulrahman bin Mosaad stressed today that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing tremendous movement in culture, art, literature, sports, and other fields during his participation in the "A Read into Civilization Changes" session within the activities of the Saudi Media Forum.

Prince Abdulrahman highlighted his life stations through poetry, art, sports, media experience in writing articles, and his presence on social media platforms.

He also stressed the importance of investing in media diplomacy to build a global position for countries. Additionally, he pointed out the Kingdom's political efforts to support various regional and international issues in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

Saudi Media Forum 2024, organized by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) in collaboration with the Saudi Journalists Association in Riyadh, has attracted broad participation of over 2,000 local and international media figures in the forum's activities and discussion sessions.

The forum also holds the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX), the largest specialized media exhibition in the middle East, with the participation of over 200 local and international companies

