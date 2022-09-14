UrduPoint.com

Prince Andrew Among Possible Candidates To Become UK Counselor Of State - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Prince Andrew Among Possible Candidates to Become UK Counselor of State - Reports

Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual abuse in August 2021, is among the possible candidates for a Counselor of State, a position to stand in for the UK monarch when they are ill or out of the country, Sky News reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual abuse in August 2021, is among the possible candidates for a Counselor of State, a position to stand in for the UK monarch when they are ill or out of the country, Sky news reported on Wednesday.

King Charles III is expected to appoint five counselors, including his spouse and the top four in succession to the throne.

Currently the most probable candidates are Charles' son Prince William, William's son Prince George, Charles' son Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew and Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice, Sky News reported.� Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne, though arguably one of the most well-respected royals, will not become counselor, since she is only 16th in the succession line.

Prince Andrew was a Counselor of State to Queen Elizabeth II, however he stepped back from public duties in November 2019 "for the foreseeable future" and starting January 2022 he was stripped of military affiliations and Royal patronages.

Prince Andrew was sued by the 38-year-old Virginia Giuffre, a US-Australian rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate, for allegedly raping her and subjecting her to sexual abuse when she was 17. Prince Andrew settled out of court a civil sex abuse case in February 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.

Related Topics

Prince George Virginia United Kingdom January February August September November 2019 Family From Top Court Prince William

Recent Stories

Pak-US forum opens to unleash investment to south ..

Pak-US forum opens to unleash investment to south Punjab

25 seconds ago
 Municipal commissioner asks health department for ..

Municipal commissioner asks health department for fumigation campaign against de ..

27 seconds ago
 Law ministry in collaboration with UN launches "TA ..

Law ministry in collaboration with UN launches "TAHAFFUZ" protecting women from ..

2 minutes ago
 Indian President to Attend Funeral of Queen Elizab ..

Indian President to Attend Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 China Might Send High-Level Delegation to UK for Q ..

China Might Send High-Level Delegation to UK for Queen's State Funeral - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Global climate change threat to planet, future gen ..

Global climate change threat to planet, future generations: NA speaker

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.