Prince Andrew Among Possible Candidates to Become UK Counselor of State - Reports

Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual abuse in August 2021, is among the possible candidates for a Counselor of State, a position to stand in for the UK monarch when they are ill or out of the country, Sky News reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual abuse in August 2021, is among the possible candidates for a Counselor of State, a position to stand in for the UK monarch when they are ill or out of the country, Sky news reported on Wednesday.

King Charles III is expected to appoint five counselors, including his spouse and the top four in succession to the throne.

Currently the most probable candidates are Charles' son Prince William, William's son Prince George, Charles' son Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's second son Prince Andrew and Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice, Sky News reported.� Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne, though arguably one of the most well-respected royals, will not become counselor, since she is only 16th in the succession line.

Prince Andrew was a Counselor of State to Queen Elizabeth II, however he stepped back from public duties in November 2019 "for the foreseeable future" and starting January 2022 he was stripped of military affiliations and Royal patronages.

Prince Andrew was sued by the 38-year-old Virginia Giuffre, a US-Australian rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate, for allegedly raping her and subjecting her to sexual abuse when she was 17. Prince Andrew settled out of court a civil sex abuse case in February 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, at the age of 96, at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland surrounded by her family after over 70 years on the British throne. Her eldest son, Charles, became the new king of the United Kingdom immediately after her death.