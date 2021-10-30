Prince Andrew Asks US Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Sexual Abuse Claims - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom asked a US federal court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that claims he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing.

"For the reasons set forth in the Memorandum of Law and Request for Judicial Notice, filed concurrently herewith, Defendant Prince Andrew, Duke of York respectfully moves to dismiss Plaintiff Virginia Giuffre's Complaint, pursuant Rule 12(b)(6) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure for failure to state a claim upon which relief can be granted, or in the alternative, for a an order requiring Plaintiff to provide a more definitive statement of her allegations, pursuant to Rule 12(e) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure," the court filing said on Friday.

Giuffre alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her in New York, the US Virgin Islands and at the London home of alleged pedophile ring leader Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is set to go on trial in the United States.