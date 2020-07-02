Prince Andrew 'Invited' to Answer Questions on His Ties With Epstein - US Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) US Federal investigators have repeated their call for Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, to come to the United States and help them with their inquiries into Jeffrey Epstein's pedophile sex ring after the arrest of his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Audrey Strauss told reporters on Thursday.

"We would like Prince Andrew to come in and talk to us," Strauss said during a press conference. "We would like to have the benefit of his statement. We would welcome him coming in .

.. to hear his statement."

Some of the sex crimes Maxwell is accused of helping organize and participate in with Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in a New York detention center while awaiting trial in August 2019, took place in the United Kingdom, Strauss also noted.

"Some of the acts of abuse took place in Epstein s residence in London England," Strauss said.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire on Thursday morning by a FBI task force and charged by federal prosecutors in New York City with four counts of procuring and transporting minors for illegal sex acts and two counts of perjury.