Prince Andrew Lawyers Say Accuser 'waived Rights', Urge Judge To Dismiss Case

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Prince Andrew lawyers say accuser 'waived rights', urge judge to dismiss case

A lawyer for Prince Andrew told a New York judge Tuesday that he should dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit against the British royal because of a settlement his accuser signed in 2009

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A lawyer for Prince Andrew told a New York judge Tuesday that he should dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit against the British royal because of a settlement his accuser signed in 2009.

Andrew Brettler said Virginia Giuffre had "waived her rights" to sue other defendants in relation to alleged sex crimes committed by late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"Miss Giuffre intended to release a broad category of individuals, including royalty, including businessmen," said Brettler, referring to the agreement between Giuffre and Epstein which was made public for the first time Monday.

