Prince Andrew Pretends Again to Cooperate in Epstein Investigation - US Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom has again falsely portrayed himself as willing to cooperate in the US Federal investigation related to sex trafficking offenses committed by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Prince Andrew's legal team said he offered to assist the US Department of Justice on at least three occasions this year and that he recently repeated his willingness to provide a witness statement.

"Today, Prince Andrew yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related offenses committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates," Berman said in the statement on Monday.

Berman further said that Prince Andrew has not given an interview to US federal authorities and has repeatedly declined their request to schedule an interview.

Earlier on Monday, US Attorney General William Barr told Fox news that Prince Andrew will not be extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States for questioning in the Epstein case.

In 2005, Epstein served a 13-month sentence in the United States on charges of molesting an underage girl. In July 2019, he was arrested again, this time on suspicion of running a sex-trafficking ring by luring underage girls into his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties.

Epstein, who risked facing up to 45 years behind bars, committed died in his prison cell during the pre-trial detention at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center allegedly after committing suicide. However, the official version of the cause of his death has widely been disputed.

Prince Andrew was known to be friends with Epstein and is similarly accused of sexually exploiting young girls he met through him.