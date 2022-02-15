Prince Andrew Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Virginia Giuffre - Court Document

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:01 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Virginia Giuffre reached a settlement in her sexual abuse case against the United Kingdom's Prince Andrew, court documents revealed on Tuesday.

"We write jointly with counsel for defendant to advise the Court that the parties reached a settlement in principle of the above-referenced action," Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, said in a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan with respect to the sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew.

The parties are expected to file for a dismissal of the case within 30 days, according to the letter.

Prince Andrew was sued by the 38-year-old Giuffre, an US-Australian rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate, for allegedly raping her and subjecting her to sexual abuse when she was 17.

Prince Andrew denied all allegations and attempted to dismiss the trial, arguing that Giuffre's 2009 settlement with convicted pedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein shielded him from legal action. However, that argument was rejected by a US court.

Queen Elizabeth II decided to strip Prince Andrew, her second son, of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages over the case. The decision was supported by an overwhelming majority of British people, according to a YouGov poll.

