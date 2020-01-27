Prince Andrew Still Refuses to Talk to FBI, US Prosecutors on Ties to Epstein - Reports

Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom's Royal Family is still refusing to talk to the FBI and US federal prosecutors about his relationship with accused late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, US media reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Prince Andrew of the United Kingdom's Royal Family is still refusing to talk to the FBI and US Federal prosecutors about his relationship with accused late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, US media reported on Monday.

Prince Andrew said in a statement in 2019 that he was willing to help US federal investigators probe Epstein, a hedge fund manager who was in jail on pedophile charges of abusing dozens of women and young girls when he died allegedly by suicide in federal custody in Manhattan last summer.

However, Prince Andrew has still not responded to any requests from US law enforcement agencies to discuss his relationship with Epstein, Manhattan federal attorney Geoffrey Berman said, according to the New York Times on Monday.

In answer to a reporter's question, Berman said Prince Andrew had so far given US authorities no cooperation whatsoever, the report said.

One of Epstein's accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has stated that Epstein provided her to Prince Andrew for sexual services. Prince Andrew has denied the allegation.