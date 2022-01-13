UrduPoint.com

Prince Andrew Stripped Of Military Honors After Sex Assault Accusations - Royal Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Honors After Sex Assault Accusations - Royal Family

Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, is stripped of his military ranks and royal patronage after facing sex assault accusations, the press service of Buckingham Palace said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, is stripped of his military ranks and royal patronage after facing sex assault accusations, the press service of Buckingham Palace said.

Earlier, human rights activist Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit in Federal court in Manhattan, accusing Prince Andrew of raping her when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew denied the allegations.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the Royal Family's statement says.

Related Topics

York Manhattan Virginia Family Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

56 seconds ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

57 seconds ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

59 seconds ago
 US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week in Row - Labor ..

US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week in Row - Labor Dept.

1 minute ago
 NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Recor ..

NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Record

1 minute ago
 Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Rus ..

Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Russian Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.