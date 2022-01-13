Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Honors After Sex Assault Accusations - Royal Family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, is stripped of his military ranks and royal patronage after facing sex assault accusations, the press service of Buckingham Palace said

Earlier, human rights activist Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit in Federal court in Manhattan, accusing Prince Andrew of raping her when she was 17 years old.

Prince Andrew denied the allegations.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the Royal Family's statement says.