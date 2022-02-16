MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) British Prince Andrew will pay 12 million Pounds (over $16 million) in an out-of-court settlement under pressure from the royal family to avoid overshadowing the Queen's platinum jubilee, media reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the royal family.

On Tuesday, Prince Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The parties are expected to file for a dismissal of the case within 30 days. Moreover, Prince Andrew pledged to donate a substantial amount to charity in support of victims of violence.

According to the Mirror newspaper, only 2 million out of 12 million pounds will go to charity, with the remaining 10 million pounds going to Giuffre personally.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles have put significant pressure on Prince Andrew to settle the case so as not to tarnish celebrations of the Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Despite the settlement, Prince Andrew still reportedly defends his innocence and seeks to return to public life.

Prince Andrew was sued by the 38-year-old Giuffre, a US-Australian rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate, for allegedly raping her and subjecting her to sexual abuse when she was 17.

Prince Andrew denied all allegations and attempted to dismiss the trial, arguing that Giuffre's 2009 settlement with convicted pedophile and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein shielded him from legal action. However, that argument was rejected by a US court.

Queen Elizabeth II decided to strip Prince Andrew, her second son, of his royal titles, military affiliations and royal patronages over the case. The decision was supported by an overwhelming majority of the UK public, according to a YouGov poll.