UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Andrew Under Fresh Scrutiny After Maxwell Arrest

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:54 PM

Prince Andrew under fresh scrutiny after Maxwell arrest

Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest on sex trafficking charges in the United States as part of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal again throws a deeply uncomfortable spotlight on Britain's Prince Andrew

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest on sex trafficking charges in the United States as part of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal again throws a deeply uncomfortable spotlight on Britain's Prince Andrew.

The once popular royal has seen his reputation shredded by his friendship with the late billionaire Epstein, who died in prison last August, to the point where it may never recover.

Maxwell's arrest on Thursday means Andrew -- once dubbed Queen Elizabeth II's favourite son -- will face fresh scrutiny, as he did after defending his association with the convicted paedophile.

The 60-year-old royal's legal team on Friday made a first attempt to offset the fallout from Maxwell's arrest, saying he was "bewildered" at claims he was stonewalling detectives.

The US authorities said they would "welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk to us" but has insisted he has already offered to do so.

In June, his lawyers accused investigators of misleading the public, after they said he was trying to "falsely portray himself... as eager and willing to cooperate".

In the same month, newspapers reported he had sent pizzas to a charity helping victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Related Topics

Scandal Lawyers Died Same United States May June August From

Recent Stories

Alliance in Crisis as France Quits NATO's Naval Mi ..

1 minute ago

Govt to give priority to development of Balochista ..

1 minute ago

WHO provides PCR machine to Khyber Teaching Hospit ..

1 minute ago

Extraordinary prosecutor to investigate meetings b ..

1 minute ago

Five city streets containing 03 private-sector he ..

4 minutes ago

Erdogan Calls Foreign Concerns Over Hagia Sophia's ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.