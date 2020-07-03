Prince Andrew under fresh scrutiny after Maxwell arrest

Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest on sex trafficking charges in the United States as part of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal again throws a deeply uncomfortable spotlight on Britain's Prince Andrew

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest on sex trafficking charges in the United States as part of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal again throws a deeply uncomfortable spotlight on Britain's Prince Andrew.

The once popular royal has seen his reputation shredded by his friendship with the late billionaire Epstein, who died in prison last August, to the point where it may never recover.

Maxwell's arrest on Thursday means Andrew -- once dubbed Queen Elizabeth II's favourite son -- will face fresh scrutiny, as he did after defending his association with the convicted paedophile.

The 60-year-old royal's legal team on Friday made a first attempt to offset the fallout from Maxwell's arrest, saying he was "bewildered" at claims he was stonewalling detectives.

The US authorities said they would "welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk to us" but has insisted he has already offered to do so.

In June, his lawyers accused investigators of misleading the public, after they said he was trying to "falsely portray himself... as eager and willing to cooperate".

In the same month, newspapers reported he had sent pizzas to a charity helping victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation.