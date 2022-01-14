WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) American rights activist and trafficking victims' advocate Virginia Giuffre, who accused UK's Prince Andrew of raping her when she was 17, said on Friday she will continue to reveal the truth about the abuse after a US court refused to dismiss the lawsuit at the prince's request.

On Wednesday, a US judge rejected the bid by Prince Andrew to dismiss the trial. The 61-year old prince is being sued by the 38-year-old over rape and sexual abuse that Giuffre says she was subjected to when she was 17. Prince Andrew denies all the allegations.

"I'm pleased with Judge Kaplan's ruling yesterday that allows my case against Prince Andrew to go forward.

I'm glad I will have the chance to continue to expose the truth & I am deeply grateful to my extraordinary legal team," Giuffre tweeted.

The activist said her main goal was to prove that the rich and powerful are not above the law and should be held accountable for their actions. She remarked that she does not "walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse & trafficking."

Prince Andrew intends to continue fighting Giuffre's accusations, the Daily Mail reported, citing sources close to the royal family.