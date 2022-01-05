Lawyers representing United Kingdom Prince Andrew on Tuesday argued in a New York court that that the sex crimes lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre should be dismissed because of a prior settlement agreement between Giuffre and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Lawyers representing United Kingdom Prince Andrew on Tuesday argued in a New York court that that the sex crimes lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre should be dismissed because of a prior settlement agreement between Giuffre and the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew's attorneys argued that Giuffre agreed in the settlement deal with Epstein to a general release of claims against him and other potential defendants, which the lawyers claim it also includes Prince Andrew. However, his name is not explicitly mentioned in the document.

Giuffre filed a separate US civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, alleging that Epstein trafficked her to him for sex in 2001 when she was 17 and a minor under US laws.

Lawyers representing Giuffre argued that the settlement agreement with Epstein is irrelevant to the lawsuit against Prince Andrew and that he was not covered under the general release of claims against potential defendants.

Judge Lewis Kaplan did not come to a decision after hearing arguments from both sides and said he will do so soon.

Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was most recently tried in the same court and was found guilty on charges of grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with Epstein.