Prince Badr to honor winners of 43rd King Abdulaziz Quran Competition on Wednesday

MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, is set to honor the victors of the 43rd King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran.

This prestigious ceremony being held on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, would take place on Wednesday evening.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance and as well as General Supervisor of the Competition, Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, expressed his deep gratitude for the unwavering support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman towards this significant competition.

He emphasized that this competition would serve as a testament to the Kingdom's commitment to nurture and disseminate the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Furthermore, Dr. Abdullatif Al-Sheikh highlighted the competition's pivotal role in motivating young Muslims from across the globe to memorize the Quran, contributing to the upbringing of a generation that steadfastly follows the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

This year's competition would witness a remarkable milestone, with the largest number of participating countries since its inception in the year 1399 Hijri.

The competition, which attracted 166 contestants hailing from 117 countries, boasts an impressive prize pool totaling SAR4 million.

It is noteworthy that e-judging technology played a crucial role in both the preliminary and final competition rounds, ensuring a fair and efficient evaluation process.