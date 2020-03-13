UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Charles Cancels Trip To Bosnia, Cyprus, Jordan Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:01 PM

Prince Charles cancels trip to Bosnia, Cyprus, Jordan over virus

A trip by Prince Charles to Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, Clarence House said on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :A trip by Prince Charles to Bosnia, Cyprus and Jordan has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, Clarence House said on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son and heir had been due to start the eight-day, three-nation tour from next Wednesday, with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, joining for the last two legs.

"Owing to the unfolding situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone," Prince Charles' office said.

A royal spokeswoman had earlier told AFP they were "following government advice" about the outbreak, which in Britain has seen nearly 600 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

The queen, 93, no longer undertakes overseas visits but has recently carried out engagements in Britain, including investiture ceremonies, wearing gloves.

Her attire made headlines because of the outbreak but there was no official reason given for her wearing them and she has previously been pictured in them.

Charles, 71, is the most senior royal who travels.

British media said there was no concern for Charles and Camilla's health, and the tour may be replaced with engagements in Britain, although not ones involving large crowds.

Related Topics

Wife Cornwall Cyprus May Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

14 minutes ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

14 minutes ago

NED varsity announces to hold online classes for u ..

4 minutes ago

Bahrain Grand Prix third race to be scrapped over ..

4 minutes ago

117 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

4 minutes ago

EU promises 'whatever Italy needs' to fight virus

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.