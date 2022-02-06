UrduPoint.com

Prince Charles Congratulates Queen Elizabeth II With 70th Anniversary Of Throne Accession

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Prince Charles congratulated his mother Queen Elizabeth II with the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne and expressed deep honor by the sovereign's wish for his wife to be known as Queen Camilla when Charles becomes King, the Prince tweeted on Sunday.

Earlier this day Queen Elizabeth announced in a message that she wants the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Camilla "when that time comes".

"On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years. The Queen's devotion to the welfare of all people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year," the Prince said in a written statement.

The year of the Platinum Jubilee provides an opportunity for all to come together for celebration of the Queen's service, according to the Prince.

"We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout," the statement also read.

Queen Elizabeth is Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the first one to reach the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne. She became queen on the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, while she was on a trip to Kenya, but she was officially crowned in June of the following year.

