Prince Charles Out Of Self-Isolation 7 Days After Testing Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:08 PM

Charles, the Prince of Wales, who was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 last week, is now out of self-isolation, Sky News broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Charles, the Prince of Wales, who was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 last week, is now out of self-isolation, Sky news broadcaster reported.

The prince was tested for the disease on March 23 after showing showed "mild symptoms" of the disease, and the results came back positive on Tuesday.

His spouse, the Duchess of Cornwall, did not contract the virus but both of them were placed in self-isolation at home in Scotland for seven days.

The UK government said on Sunday that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had reached 19,522, with the death toll from coronavirus-related complications now 1,228.

