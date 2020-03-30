Prince Charles Out Of Virus Isolation: Royal Officials
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:18 PM
Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir of Queen Elizabeth II, is no longer in quarantine after showing mild coronavirus symptoms
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir of Queen Elizabeth II, is no longer in quarantine after showing mild coronavirus symptoms, his office said on Monday"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," it said in a statement.