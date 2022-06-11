UrduPoint.com

Prince Charles Slams UK's Rwanda Plan: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Prince Charles slams UK's Rwanda plan: report

Britain's Prince Charles has called the government's plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda "appalling", a report said Saturday as opponents readied a last-gasp legal bid to stop the first flight

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Britain's Prince Charles has called the government's plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda "appalling", a report said Saturday as opponents readied a last-gasp legal bid to stop the first flight.

The UK government intends to fly the first planeload of 31 claimants to Rwanda on Tuesday -- shortly before Charles is due to represent his mother Queen Elizabeth II at a Commonwealth summit in Kigali.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson -- who is also set to attend the summit -- welcomed his government's victory in a High Court hearing Friday that gave the plan a green light.

"We cannot allow people traffickers to put lives at risk and our world-leading partnership will help break the business model of these ruthless criminals," Johnson tweeted.

Charles, however, joined others including senior Christian clerics in denouncing the plan, and fears the issue could overshadow the Commonwealth summit on June 24-25, The Times reported.

"He said he was more than disappointed at the policy," the newspaper quoted an unidentified source as saying.

"He said he thinks the government's whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government's direction of travel," the source added.

A spokesman for Charles declined to comment on private conversations, "except to restate that he remains politically neutral".

"Matters of policy are decisions for government," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Hearing Business Kigali United Kingdom Rwanda June Criminals Christian Government Court

Recent Stories

PIA suspends flight operation to Damascus

PIA suspends flight operation to Damascus

19 minutes ago
 PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

PPP Senator Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro passes away

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening thro ..

Sheikh Rashid says nation hit with lightening through deficit in budget

2 hours ago
 Climate Change declared as major reason behind unp ..

Climate Change declared as major reason behind unprecedented forest fires

2 minutes ago
 Chinese mRNA-based COVID vaccines effective in pre ..

Chinese mRNA-based COVID vaccines effective in preclinical trials

2 minutes ago
 Govt to start FY2022-23 with Rs 600 bln negative b ..

Govt to start FY2022-23 with Rs 600 bln negative balance: Miftah

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.