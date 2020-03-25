Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Prince Charles, the eldest son and heir to Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old is displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 "but otherwise remains in good health", Clarence House said in a statement.