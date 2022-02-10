Prince Charles Tests Positive for COVID-19 for 2nd Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The heir to the British throne, 73 year old Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic and is currently self-isolating, his estate said on Thursday.

"This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH (His Royal Highness) is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible," a Clarence House statement read.

Charles previously fell ill with COVID-19 in March 2020.

According to Sky news broadcaster, this time, the prince was diagnosed with COVID-19 during a routine check.

He reportedly had no symptoms prior to the test. However, Charles's health remains unknown.

The day before, the heir to the British throne took part in a reception at the British Museum, the media said. He was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, who tested negative for COVID-19. The event was also reportedly attended by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, who were in contact with the prince.

Moreover, the Sun newspaper reported, citing its own sources, that Charles had recently met with Queen Elizabeth II, but she had no symptoms of the disease.