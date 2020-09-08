UrduPoint.com
Prince Ernst August Of Hanover Arrested In Austria Over Complaint From Employee - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Prince Ernst August of Hanover Arrested in Austria Over Complaint From Employee - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Prince Ernst August V of Hanover, the great-grandson of the last German emperor, has been arrested in the Federal state of Upper Austria after one of his employees accused the royal of threats and damage to property, the Austrian Kronen Zeitung newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily, police surrounded the 66-year-old prince's hunting lodge in Almtal on the Austrian Alps at around 5 p.m. (15:00 GMT) after receiving a complaint by one of his female employees, who claimed that the prince had threatened to send "thugs" after her and her husband if they did not move silently around the house.

Prince Ernst August also reportedly smashed a window with a traffic sign.

The royal is now accused of damage to property, threats and coercion, the media added.

This is not the first time police officers have been called on Prince Ernst August. On July 15, the royal was placed in a psychiatric hospital after attacking police officers who responded to a help call from his home. The prince, however, blamed the incident on the agents.

