UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince Hamzah 'under My Protection' In His Palace: Jordan King

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:05 PM

Prince Hamzah 'under my protection' in his palace: Jordan king

Jordan's King Abdullah II said Wednesday that his half-brother Prince Hamzah, allegedly involved in a palace plot, was "under my protection" with his family

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Jordan's King Abdullah II said Wednesday that his half-brother Prince Hamzah, allegedly involved in a palace plot, was "under my protection" with his family.

"Hamzah is now with his family in his palace under my protection," Abdullah said in address read out in his name on state television.

"He has committed before the (Hashemite) family to follow the path of his parents and grandparents, to be faithful to their message, and to place the interest of Jordan, its constitution and its laws above all other considerations."

Related Topics

Family TV All

Recent Stories

Plots in M3 industrial city to be cancelled if not ..

51 seconds ago

First Pfizer vaccines packaged on French soil

52 seconds ago

Capital reports 564 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

54 seconds ago

Spat in Spain over bailout of tiny Venezuela-linke ..

56 seconds ago

DDC approves 33 development schemes

5 minutes ago

Pogacar edges Roglic again to win third stage of B ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.