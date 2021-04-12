(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Prince Harry is back in the United Kingdom to attend the funeral of his late grandfather, Prince Philip, the People magazine reports.

Harry, 36, arrived from California in the UK on Sunday. His wife Meghan Markle, who is expecting their second child did not accompany her husband, People said.

This will be the first time that Prince Harry sees members of the British Royal Family since the notorious Oprah Winfrey interview.

Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the longest-serving consort of any British monarch died on Friday morning at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral will take place in Windsor on April 17 and there will be no state funeral and lying-in-state.

A royal source told The New York Post that Prince Philip wanted to die peacefully in the comforts of his own home, not in a hospital bed ” a last wish that came true on Friday. According to UK media reports, the Queen was at her husband's bedside when he died.

In February, the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital for heart surgery, after which he was released in mid-March.