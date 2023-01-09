UrduPoint.com

Prince Harry Believes Return To UK Impossible After Family Rift

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Prince Harry Believes Return to UK Impossible After Family Rift

British Prince Harry ruled out the possibility of his family returning to the United Kingdom, saying that a "third party" would make it unsurvivable even if such an arrangement was done between him and the other Royals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) British Prince Harry ruled out the possibility of his family returning to the United Kingdom, saying that a "third party" would make it unsurvivable even if such an arrangement was done between him and the other Royals.

"I do not think it is going to be possible. Even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that that isn't possible. They are making it unsurvivable," Prince Harry told ABC news, presenting his memoir "Spare."

He also doubted that "we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there."

Prince Harry, however, agreed he is also responsible for the breakdown of the relationship with the Royal Family.

"Without question, I am sure," he said.

Speaking of late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry said they had a very good relationship. She never said to him she was "angry" about him and his wife Meghan stepping back from royal duties, he said, expressing belief she was "sad that it got to that point."

Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle got married in 2018. They left the UK in 2020. In March 2021, the couple gave a scandalous interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused their royal relatives of indifference, pressure and racism. Since then, the couple's relationship with the royal family has remained strained.

Related Topics

Married Wife United Kingdom Meghan Markle March 2018 2020 Family From Agreement Sad

Recent Stories

European Commission Allocates $536Mln for Reconstr ..

European Commission Allocates $536Mln for Reconstruction of Flood-Hit Pakistan - ..

2 minutes ago
 French federation boss under fire for 'clumsy' Zid ..

French federation boss under fire for 'clumsy' Zidane comments

2 minutes ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardar ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , USAID Deputy Administrator ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court seeks proposals to make railways pro ..

Supreme Court seeks proposals to make railways profitable in Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Vietnam to Step Up Border Checks After Detection o ..

Vietnam to Step Up Border Checks After Detection of New COVID-19 Subvariant - Re ..

5 minutes ago
 Ex-Head of Philippine COVID-19 Vaccination Campaig ..

Ex-Head of Philippine COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Becomes New Defense Minister ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.